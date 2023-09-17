After two weeks of convincing wins to start the season, the Prairiland Patriots have suddenly found the going to be a little tougher.
Friday night the Patriots recent slide unfortunately continued as PHS was defeated on the road against Scurry-Rosser by a score of 41-16.
The loss is the second in a row for the Patriots and evens their record at 2-2 on the season.
PHS was ultimately undone by a scoreless first half in which the Patriots were held at bay as the Wildcats racked up 20 points for a commanding halftime lead.
The Patriots did manage to get on the scoreboard in the third with a touchdown and a successful two-point conversion, but the Wildcats were a step ahead as they scored 14 points of their own to extend the lead.
Scurry-Rosser added seven points in the fourth as the Patriots scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion.
Kardadrion Coulter finished the night as the leading rusher for the Patriots totaling 20 carries for 154 yards, with Logan Holderness finishing with 18 carries for 50 yards and one touchdown.
Aiden Youngblood had one catch for 54 yards with one touchdown to lead the receiving for the Patriots.
Keeton Kinabrew was 2-for-4 passing for 65 yards with one touchdown in the game.
Prairiland is back in action Friday night for the district opener on the road against the Chisum Mustangs with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
