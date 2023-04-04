Hundreds of children, egg-collecting baskets in jand, turned out at Leon Williams Park on Saturday afternoon for the Paris Community Outreach and community organizer Yolanda Reeves’ Easter Egg Hunt Hop with a Cop.
With the DJ’s shout of go, the kids spread out over the length and breadth of the park looking for plastic eggs containing candy or a note that said the finder had won a fancy Easter basket or some cash.
“It was a very good turnout,” said Police Community Coordinator Kimmie Snowton. “It is the support for our police department we were hoping for from the whole community. It was an awesome showing.”
Snowton said members of the city EMS staff, the state highway patrol, the Sheriff’s Office as well as the Paris Police force along with the city’s Mayor Pro Tem Reginal Hughes were on hand for the day’s festivities.
In addition to the search for candy and prizes, those at the event could grab a hamburger or hot dog and some water.
Students from Paris High School’s National Honor Society and Texas Association of Future Educators were on hand to make free snow cones and decorate kid’s faces with designs of their choosing.
Over on the basketball court, those confident of their goal-making skill could put them to the 3-pointer test.
Several shooters of varying ages joined in the long-distance shooting competitions for a shot at the prize money.
Chevis High got in seven three-point shots during the alloted one-minute time period to win first and the $30 prize.
There was a tie for second.
Johnny Garza and Jermarius Cooper both hit five shots from the three point range and each got $20 for finishing in second place.
