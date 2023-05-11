Attendees at the third annual “Eiffel in Love with Quilts” will be treated to 128 quilt entries from as far away as Unalakleet, Alaska, and a vintage quilt dating to the 1880s when the two-day show kicks off at 9 a.m. Friday at Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.

The show runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and begins again Saturday at 9 a.m. and continues until to 3 p.m., and features a wide variety of quilts entered both in competition and for exhibition purposes only, according to event spokeswoman Shelly Deupree.

