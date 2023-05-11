Attendees at the third annual “Eiffel in Love with Quilts” will be treated to 128 quilt entries from as far away as Unalakleet, Alaska, and a vintage quilt dating to the 1880s when the two-day show kicks off at 9 a.m. Friday at Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.
The show runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and begins again Saturday at 9 a.m. and continues until to 3 p.m., and features a wide variety of quilts entered both in competition and for exhibition purposes only, according to event spokeswoman Shelly Deupree.
Tickets for the show are $5 and may be purchased at the door of the event in the civic center.
As a community benefit, the sponsoring Red River Valley Quilt Guild is raffling off a vintage quilt with proceeds going to The Children’s Advocacy Center as well as two additional quilts for the quilt guild.
Raffle tickets are $5 each or six for $20 and may be purchased at the show with the drawing set for 2 p.m. Saturday.
Winners do not have to be present in order to pick up their awards.
“We are very proud of the fact that we are one of the few quilt shows that actually wants to give back to their community, something our guild does on a regular basis,” Deupree said.
An exhibition by the Quilts of Valor Circle of the Red River Valley Quilt Guild is one of the highlights of the show with a quilt presentation to deserving veterans scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
