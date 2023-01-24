Wings Over Paris

Chris Munger and his son Colin pop out of the side of a plane for a photo on Saturday morning at Cox Field during Wings Over Paris. Attendees were allowed to tour the planes for photos ops before the airshow started.

 Lora Arnold

A replica of Paris’ notorious Eiffel Tower with red cowboy hat is being planned for Cox Field, members of Paris City Council learned at a Monday night meeting from fellow member Clayton Pilgrim.

“We want to basically put a mini Eiffel Tower at the airport terminal to match exactly what we have at Love Civic Center,” Pilgrim said as he talked about the privately funded effort expected to cost in the neighborhood of $14,000. “I envision five to six donors total with their names on a plaque.”

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

