A replica of Paris’ notorious Eiffel Tower with red cowboy hat is being planned for Cox Field, members of Paris City Council learned at a Monday night meeting from fellow member Clayton Pilgrim.
“We want to basically put a mini Eiffel Tower at the airport terminal to match exactly what we have at Love Civic Center,” Pilgrim said as he talked about the privately funded effort expected to cost in the neighborhood of $14,000. “I envision five to six donors total with their names on a plaque.”
Pilgrim noted that a large number of people from out of town come through the terminal each day.
“It’s kind of a boring place, and there’s a lot of people that come in and out of that building daily, and it will be a nice welcome,” Pilgrim said. “Long story short, I am going to start working on it and invite any of you to help collect some money on it.”
Mayor Paula Portugal expressed support for the project.
“We have a lot of people whose only contact with Paris, Texas is Cox Field,” Portugal said. “Whether they stop for fuel or a rest break, you know they’re gonna want to take a picture and they’re gonna put it on Instagram or Facebook. It puts Paris out there in a positive light.”
City Council took little formal action at the Monday night meeting other than to award contracts to Grant Works, Inc. to apply for and administer two Texas Community Development Block Grants, one for $500,000 for sidewalks on 1st Street SE between Lamar Avenue and Clarksville Street and the other a $500,000 grant to replace aging sewer infrastructure in the northwest section of the city along Graham Street and 30th and 31st NW Streets.
The Council authorized the city manager to work with Paris Economic Development Corp. and Lamar County Chamber of Commerce in the development of a scope of work for Dead Cat Media to carry out a cooperative branding project as recommended by North Star Marketing and Branding Services.
Following an executive session, the Council voted to approve a settlement negotiated at mediation in the matter of Sharon Houchins v City of Paris and to obtain a survey conveying an appropriate easement approved by the city manager and legal counsel. The city manager is to execute a settlement agreement approved by the city attorney and defense counsel.
The Council received presentations on a revised Master Thoroughfare Plan in the northeast quadrant of the city and another regarding the outsourcing of trash collection but took no action on either agenda item. Look for stories about both presentations in future editions of The Paris News.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.