Texas grants totaling more than half a million dollars were awarded to Paris Junior College and the city’s two biggest school districts to help improve career and technical programs, Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week.
Paris Junior College received $290,470, which will purchase new hydraulic and pneumatic equipment to keep its mechatronics program technologically current with training equipment, the school said in a statement.
“PJC focused on our mechatronics program because the industrial maintenance jobs students train for are in high demand by our local industry,” PJC President Pam Anglin said in a statement.
The junior college’s grant will initially serve 90 students, according to state documents.
Texas Workforce Commission awarded Paris Independent School District $212,278 to target its welding program, Career and Technical Education Director Caleb Tindel said.
He said the grant allowed the purchase of five boom-mounted welders, a CNC plasma machine, a hydraulic plate roller, an ironworker, an engine-driven welder and a platen table for metal fabrication.
“This the first time we’ve applied for it,” Tindel said, noting school districts and colleges are allowed to receive the grant up to three times. “Next year, we’re going to apply for our engineering program.”
He said the money was awarded last year in August and that all equipment should be operational this month.
“We have received 90% of the equipment ordered through this grant and are in the process of installing,” he said later in a release. “We are hoping to have all equipment in place and operational by the end of January.”
Paris ISD’s grant will initially serve 90 students, according to state documents.
North Lamar Independent School District received $138,976 to purchase equipment and provide training in the occupation of welders, cutters, solderers and brazers, according to state documents.
North Lamar ISD declined to go into details about the grant as the district said it was awaiting permission at press time.
North Lamar’s grant will initially serve 132 students, according to state documents.
Lamar County schools, including PJC, accounted for three of the 152 Jobs and Education for Texans grants awarded by the TWC for the 2022 fiscal year.
In total, TWC awarded more than $54 million in JET grants to public schools; community, state and technical colleges and open-enrollment charter schools statewide.
“It’s important to identify high-demand jobs, but it’s critical to proactively commit resources to ensure Texans are ready to meet those workforce needs,” TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel said in a release.
