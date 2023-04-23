Middle school students at Frank Stone Middle School got pumped up for their upcoming STAAR tests with a pep rally April 13.
The event was filled with high-energy performances and motivational speeches to encourage students to give their best efforts during their exams.
The pep rally began with the high school band playing upbeat tunes to get the crowd excited. The winter guard then performed an award-winning routine, showcasing their skills and athleticism. The North Lamar High School cheerleaders followed, leading the crowd with chants and cheers to B-E-A-T the STAAR.
The highlight of the event was an inspiring speech by Keon Furtch, urging students to push through and work towards their goals. His words were met with thunderous applause and cheers.
Finally, the event ended with a dance-off competition between grade-level teachers. The competition was fierce, but ultimately the sixth and eighth grade contestants took the championship. The teachers who had the quietest crowds — Jennifer Bryant, Amber Soliz, Joseph Tellez and Cassandra Rogers — received pies in their faces by the winners of the contest — Bruce Orr, Lisa Weiss, Justin Stout and Taryn Wem.
School officials wished all students the best of luck. The pep rally was a great way to motivate and encourage students to do their best on their exams, officials said.
