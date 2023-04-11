Have you done your taxes yet? This year you have three extras days to get them filed.
By law, federal income tax returns must be filed, electronically or by mail, by midnight on April 15 of each year, but each year there are usually some exceptions, in some places.
Because Tax Day, April 15, falls on a Saturday this year, the law allows the federal filing deadline to be pushed back to the next business day; however, the next business day, Monday, April 17, is also a state public holiday in the District of Columbia, the U.S. capital and the home of the Internal Revenue Service. All government offices in the district will be closed on that day, Emancipation Day. The holiday has been observed in D.C, since January of 2005, after legislation was signed into law to mark the anniversary of the signing, by Pres. Abraham Lincoln, of the Compensated Emancipation Act of 1862.
In addition to the postponement brought on by the legal holiday in the District of Columbia, some U.S. income tax filers in some areas of the country have been granted additional time to file their taxes due to the effects of recent natural disasters.
Floods, exceptionally heavy snowfall, landslides and mudslides in California prompted IRS extensions in more than three dozen counties across the state. Federal taxpayers in that state now have until Oct. 16 to file their tax return.
In January, the tax deadline for storm victims in parts of Georgia and in Alabama was pushed from April 15 to May 15. That deadline was then pushed back even further to Oct. 16. The change applies to seven counties in Georgia and two counties in Alabama.
Other weather-related disaster area designations have lead to filing date postponements, including Mississippi and New York state. Just last week, an outbreak of tornadoes in Arkansas led to the extension of federal tax filing dates for residents in three of the state’s counties.
The full list of those eligible for Tax Relief in Disaster Situations is available on the IRS website, irs.gov.
According to internet sources, when Tax Day falls on Patriots’ Day, a civic holiday in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and state of Maine, or the preceding weekend, the federal tax deadline is extended by a day for the residents of Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont and the District of Columbia, because the IRS processing center for these areas is located in Andover, Massachusetts, and the unionized IRS employees there get the day off.
Other incidences of federal income tax filing deadline changes in U.S. history include: In 2007, a hurricane and its flooding along the East Coast forced officials to push back filing deadlines to as late as June 25. In 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, filing for returns was extended to July 15. The filing deadline was again moved in 2021 due to tax code changes from the COVID-19 relief package from April 15 to May 17, 2021.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
