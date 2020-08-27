Tickets to the Something Beautiful Ladies Retreat, set for Sept. 12 at Love Civic Center, are now available.
Sponsored by WMU, the retreat will feature Sandra Wakefield, Safeeya and comedian Tammy Whitehurst, with music by Jenna and Susan Toland. A box lunch will be provided by Sandwich, Etc.
Tickets for the 10 a.m., event are $10 until Aug. 31. Tickets purchased after Aug. 31 are $15.
Organizers are working to ensure a safe environment for this event. Social distancing and the wearing of masks is encouraged, and hand sanitizer will be available. The box lunch is designed for minimal contact.
Attendees are asked to bring a new or gently worn coat of any size and/or dried pinto bean for the North American Partnership Missions, serving Native Americans in Arizona and New Mexico.
For more information or to register, call or come by the Red River Valley Baptist Association, 2320 Clarksville St., 903-785-2890.
