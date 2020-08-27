Allan Hubbard, pastor of Providence Baptist Church, will conclude a sermon series on Galatians this Sunday with “What Really Matters.”
The church will also launch a Wednesday night kids program in October called Providence Power Hour for kindergarten through 5th graders.
Providence sings traditional hymns of the faith and welcomes you to visit for worship at 11a.m. The church is three miles from the loop on FM 195 in Paris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.