METHODIST
Blossom United Methodist Church
Dr. Tim Walker, pastor of Blossom United Methodist Church, invites the community for worship this Sunday.
The church will celebrate the second Sunday of Advent. The pastor’s message is “The Christmas Box.” All are welcome.
For further information, go to facebook.com/blossomtxchurch.
Blossom United Methodist Church is at 315 Faucett St. in Blossom. Call 903-982-6221.
LUTHERAN
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church LCMS
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church will hold regular church services in the sanctuary this Sunday. The weekly sermon, prayers and sacred music can also be accessed at beautifulsaviorlutheranchurch.com.
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church is at 3180 Clarksville St., Paris, TX 75460. For more information, call 903-249-1041 or email nnishal@gmailcom.
Grace Lutheran Church, LCMS
Divine service at Grace Lutheran Church, LCMS, begins at 9 a.m. with Sunday school and Bible class following at 10:30 a.m.
The Sacrament of Holy Communion is celebrated every Sunday.
This Sunday, the sermon text is based on Luke 21:27-28, and it is titled “Lift Up Your Hands.”
Those unable to worship physically may worship as services are live-streamed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/graceluthparistx/.
Matins is set for 9 a.m. Wednesdays, followed by fellowship and Bible study at 10 a.m.
Listen to Pastor Byrd’s latest sermon on KPLT 1490/96.3 on Sunday mornings at 8:30 a.m.
Grace Lutheran Church is at 739 19th St. SE. Call 903-784-3753 or visit graceluthparistx.com, or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/graceluthparistx/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.