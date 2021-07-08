Providence Baptist Church will view the series “The Chosen” on Sunday nights beginning July 11 and anyone is invited to attend.
Each Sunday at 5:30 p.m., a new episode will be shown.
Providence is three miles from the loop on FM 195 in Paris. For more information, e-mail pastor Allan Hubbard at allan.hubbard.texas@gmail.com.
