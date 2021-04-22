Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.