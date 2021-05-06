This Sunday, divine service at Grace Lutheran Church, LCMS, begins at 9 a.m. with Sunday school and Bible class following at 10:30 a.m. The Sacrament of Holy Communion is celebrated every Sunday.
This Sunday, the sermon text is based on John 16:23-24, and it is titled “The Foundation of Christian Prayer.”
Those unable to worship physically may worship as services are live-streamed on Facebook at facebook.com/graceluthparistx/.
Matins will be celebrated each Wednesday at 9 a.m. This week’s sermon is based on 1 Timothy 2:1-6 and is titled “Pray for All People” An adult Bible class follows each Matins service.
Listen to Pastor Byrd’s latest sermon on KPLT 1490/96.3 on Sunday mornings at 8:30 a.m.
Grace Lutheran Church is at 739 19th St. SE. Call 903-784-3753 or visit graceluthparistx.com, or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/graceluthparistx/.
