New Salem Baptist church will host the 22nd appreciation service for its pastor and wife at 3 p.m., Sunday.
Guest church is First Missionary Baptist Church and its pastor, the Rev. Cory Battle. The public is invited. Please wear a mask.
New Salem Baptist Church is at 202 E. Hickory St. Connice Mayes is pastor. Call 903-737-9067.
