Blossom United Methodist Church welcomes a new pastor at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 6. Dr. Timothy Walker, who grew up at that church, will assume duties following the retirement of Michael Wood.
Walker comes out of retirement to assume the assignment, according to the Rev. Victor Casad, superintendent of the east district of the United Methodist Church. Walker is a graduate of Blossom High School, Paris Junior College, Texas A&M-Commerce, Asbury Theological Seminary, where he received his masters degree in theology, and Fuller Seminary, where he received his doctorate in ministry.
“I look forward to being with the congregation of my home church,” the new pastor said. “You can take the country out of the boy, but you can’t take the boy out of the country.”
Walker was senior minister at churches in Texas including Roxton First Methodist Church, First United Methodist Church of Graham, First United Methodist church of Grapevine (1993 to 2005) and First United Methodist church of Midland (2005 to 2017). he has written seven books, including :”Through the New Testament,” “Encourage Me!,” The Stained Glass Gospel” and “Parties and Miracles.”
The son of the late Allene and Gene walker of Blossom, he is married to the former Karen Webb of Deport, and they live in Argyle. They have two sons, three grandchilden and one great-granddaughter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.