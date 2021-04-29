This Sunday, members of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will gather for worship and communion at 10:50 a.m. The Rev. Barry Loving brings the message, “When Opportunity Knocks.”
FCC can be found online at firstchristianparis.com/, on YouTube at youtube.com/channel/UCqedkcXWRMuZ7SMyGj-wptQ, or you can listen to the Rev. Barry Loving’s sermons each Sunday on KPLT 96.3 FM/1490 AM at 8 a.m. or Trumpet Radio 98.9 FM at 10 a.m.
First Christian Church is at 780 20th St. NE, one block north of the intersection of Pine Bluff Street. For questions or directions call the church office at 903-785-5516 or email office@firstchristianparis.com.
