New Salem Baptist church will conduct vacation Bible school from 6 to 8 p.m., tonight and Friday. the public is invited.
July 14 to 16, the church will hold a summer revival with Floyd Trotter of Texarkana, Texas, at 7 p.m., each night. The public is invited.
New Salem Baptist church is a t 202 E. Hickory St. in Paris. Connice Mayes is pastor. Call 903-727-9067.
