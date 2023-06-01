FCC to host Texoma Emmaus Gathering.
First Christian Church, 780 20th St. NE, in Paris, will host the Texoma Emmaus Community Gathering on June 10.
A covered dish dinner is planned for 5 p.m., at the church, with worship service set for 6 p.m.
Landmark Missionary BC to hold revival services
Landmark Missionary Baptist Church will hold revival serviced Sunday through Wednesday at the church, 235 32nd St. NW, at 7 p.m., each evening.
Evangelist is to be Curtis Epnett, pastor at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Ore City, Texas.
Pastor at Landmark Missionary Baptist Church is Ronnie Steward. Call 903-219-7276 for more information.
Mt. Olive BC to host vacation Bible school
Vacation Bible School will meet at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 3509 CR 42600, Reno, Texas, from Sunday through Thursday, from 5:45 to 8:30 p.m.
The themes “Keepers of the Kingdom.”
All children going into kindergarten through fifth-grade are welcome.
No nursery will be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.