Farmers Market 1.jpg

Guille (Gil) Sigler shows off his hand-crafted dulcimers Saturday morning at the farmers market opening day.

About 35 area residents with an interest in taking part in this year’s Farmers and Artisan Market met Thursday with officials to hear information about changes to the registration process and regulations.

Main Street Coordinator Cheri Bedford announced that the 32-plus space/table/stall Farmers Market is now to be formally known as the Farmers and Artisan Market and the first day this year is May 6. She also encouraged more participation in the creation and sale of art at the market.

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.