About 35 area residents with an interest in taking part in this year’s Farmers and Artisan Market met Thursday with officials to hear information about changes to the registration process and regulations.
Main Street Coordinator Cheri Bedford announced that the 32-plus space/table/stall Farmers Market is now to be formally known as the Farmers and Artisan Market and the first day this year is May 6. She also encouraged more participation in the creation and sale of art at the market.
The Paris Farmers and Artisan Market is a state certified Farmers Market which means at least 75% of its produce must be grown in the state of Texas. It is designed to provide a place for local producers to sell their goods and to allow the community a place to gather and enliven the downtown commercial district.
Bedford spoke on plans for landscaping and work on the parking lots and Andrew Mack, Paris’ director of planning and community development, spoke on the nearing completion of new restrooms at the property. After a brief recitation of the history of the FAM, Bedford led the group through handout sheets with information relevant to the sign-up process and other information of note for the potential vendors. The only way to sign up to be a vendor at the Paris FAM is online, according to Bedford, and she urged anyone interested in becoming a vendor to register early.
“It’s very, very simple, very user friendly,” she said. “I have already been getting applications, but if you try to register at 4:40 p.m. Friday before the opening day, you will not get a license. It takes several days, so I encourage everyone to get started on it and get it done early. I recommend you get them in by April 28.”
She also stressed that a tax ID is required by all vendors in order to do business at the Paris FAM, as well as a Texas food handlers’ certification for those selling cottage food to consumers.
Caressha Milton, an inspector with the P-LCHD spoke on changes to the licensing requirements for vendors selling processed meats, milk products and fresh eggs as well as the requirement for inspections of coolers and freezers now required for set up at the market square. She addressed the scheduling of a “mock” set up of refrigerated equipment at the site April 18 at 5:30 p.m., and the issuing of permits on that day. For more information on P-LCHD permitting requirements by vendors, call Milton at 903-785-4561 or email her through the HD’s website.
As the session wound down, Bedford and Mack fielded an array of questions from the audience on licensing, the availability of power at the market square and use of adjacent parking lots
Bedford announced that the popular Hatch Chili Festival will again be held on Sept. 2 and it will be expanded into an entire weekend of activities downtown with dancing and live salsa music on the square. Mack said a free music/entertainment event is being planned for late July and an annual art festival is under discussion.
For more information on the Paris Farmers and Artisan Market, visit paristexas.gov, click on Our Community and then Market Square Farmers Market for a complete list of ordinances and guidelines, vendor application forms and additional resources.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.