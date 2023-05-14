Farmers Bank & Trust

Farmers Bank & Trust Lamar Ave. location grand opening is Friday.

 Submitted Photo

Farmers Bank & Trust will host a Lamar County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting and grand opening from 11:30 a.m., to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the newly opened facility at 3000 Lamar Ave.

After the ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m., a come and go community lunch is planned with burgers and fries from Burgerland, drinks from HTeaO and desserts from Hole in the Wall and Cottage Farms.

