Farmers Bank & Trust will host a Lamar County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting and grand opening from 11:30 a.m., to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the newly opened facility at 3000 Lamar Ave.
After the ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m., a come and go community lunch is planned with burgers and fries from Burgerland, drinks from HTeaO and desserts from Hole in the Wall and Cottage Farms.
Farmers is proud to be honoring first responders with a $2,500 cash drawing at the event,, according to Paris Market President Eric Roddy. The celebration will also feature prize giveaways featuring an Ashley Furniture patio set ($3,000 value), an 86-inch LG TV 4K UHD ($1,300 value), and Traeger Pro Series 34 Pellet Grill ($699 value).
The new building will provide full teller, accounts and loan services, a drive-thru and a notary.
In addition, the new location will have a MyFarmers iTeller Interactive Teller Machine with live teller services from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, with 24/7 ATM services. The drive-thru will also be open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon for added convenience.
“The building construction completion is an exciting investment for the bank in Paris, Texas,” Roddy said. “We invite everyone to visit our new location and learn more about how we can help you with your financial needs.”
In addition to Roddy, the leadership team for the new branch includes Jeff Nutt, regional market president and Tina Skidmore, Paris branch manager.
“Although customers continue to desire digital banking channels (online and mobile), the physical branch still plays a key role in the process.” President and CEO Chris Gosnell said. “Our new Paris branch will break the traditional mold and allow our team to build deeper customer relationships.”
As part of the Farmer’s slogan, “To Us, You’re Family,” the new location will also offer “Coffee with HEART,” free coffee made fresh for customers when visiting the bank, along with a technology table where customers can use free Wi-Fi, charge their devices or work.
Founded in 1906, Farmers Bank & Trust is a community bank owned by the privately held holding company, Magnolia Banking Corporation headquartered in Magnolia, Arkansas. With over 20 locations in Arkansas and Texas,, and approximately $1.5 billion in assets, Farmers offers a full range of deposit services, trust and investment management services, as well as business, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, residential and consumer loans. To learn more, visit the bank’s website at MyFarmersBank.
• Must sign up at the event on May 19, 2023, before 1:30 p.m.
• You do not have to be a customer to win.
• Presence is NOT required to win.
• Must be at least 18 years old.
• Farmers Bank & Trust employees and immediate family are not eligible to participate.
• First responder winner must show identification.
• Rules subject to change.
