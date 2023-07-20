Many of the kids who filled the Paris Public Library last week were there anticipating the visit of a kangaroo, but by the end of The Creature Teacher’s program, many of the kids were just as excited to see some of the other wildlife Amanda Galyean presented to the crowd.
Her menagerie included a hedgehog, a ferret, a snake, a whiptail scorpion and a bearded dragon, all of which had the kids begging for more information even though Galyean told a lot about each animal.
The whiptail scorpion is an arthropod, she told the group as she walked around with Pickles on her arm.
“He will swing his tail and kind of vibrate it and he emits a chemical and it has an acid in it like vinegar, and he smells like pickles. And that’s how I got his name,” she said. “Now these are actually very common in West Texas. We have a few here in East Texas.”
An Australian native, but now resident of the US, Flash, the bearded dragon, was a hit with many of the kids.
With Flash on display, Galyean asked, “Did you know that he has three eyes? Yeah, he has two on the front of his face. And then on the very very top in between his eyes.”
She walked among the guests and said, “What you will do is you will see that there is a little dot it’s kind of hard to see and that is more of a sensor, but they do consider it to be a third eye. It helps him to recognize when predators are above him.”
The show included a pygmy hedgehog and a chinchilla from South America. She told the kids that the chinchilla doesn’t bathe in water, rather volcanic ash. She explained that the fur on the chinchilla is so dense that water would have a hard time getting to the animal’s skin. Plus, the animal lives in such a cold climate that if he got too wet, he could freeze. So, they roll around in the volcanic ash and give themselves a good shake or two.
Stinky the ferret was also shown to the kids and Galyean said he liked to eat cat food among other things.
While displaying the boa constrictor, which is not venomous, she told the kids that snakes have qualities that are beneficial to the environment. For instance, several nonvenomous king snakes have venomous snakes on their menus.
Boomer, the eight-month-old red kangaroo, drew a lot of ahs when he made his appearance.
She said that when red kangaroos are born they are about the size of a gummy bear, but they get a lot bigger.
“They will probably grow to six feet,” she said.
She told the audience that the kangaroo’s best friend is a pot-bellied pig named Pip.
“They like to race and they like to play and chase each other around the house and it is the weirdest thing you’ve ever seen,” she said.
She also mentioned that kangaroos can chirp.
“If he is left alone, when he doesn’t want to be left alone, he will start chirping,” she said.
At the end of the program, Galyean took the little kangaroo around to let everyone pet it.
Mazie Smith, 6, was one of the many who liked the kangaroo the most.
“I like it because it hopped,” she said.
Scarlett Taylor, in her dad’s arms, said, through her interpreter dad, that after petting the kangaroo, she wanted to take it home.
Eleven-year-old Isaac Daughtery was one of the many kids who took a turn petting the kangaroo, but that wasn’t his favorite animal of the day.
He said he liked the snake the best because, “I just like snakes.”
Owen Bedford, 8, said he liked the bearded dragon the best.
“I have a fat-tailed gecko named Freckles,” he said. “I named it that frankly because it looks like he had freckles.”
Library Director Connie Lawman liked everything about the program
“Paris Public Library was thrilled to have the Creature Teacher in the library,” director Connie Lawman said after the presentation. “I can’t wait to see how much the kangaroo grows by next year. She will definitely be back.”
The children’s programming continues at the library and the next live performance will feature James Wand on Friday.
Wand’s show focuses on reiterating the importance of reading and writing through “magic.”
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
