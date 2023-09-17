The president of the Texas Federation of Republican Women on Thursday challenged those gathered for a Republican Women of Red River Valley meeting to become involved and enjoy the associations provided by a local organization.
Kit Whitehill, of Coppell, related the history of the national Federation of Republican Women, formed in 1938, as well as the Texas organization, which is 11,000 women strong in 160 different communities, at a Thursday night meeting at the Lamar County Fairgrounds.
“They are getting Republicans elected,” Whitehill said about the largest grassroots women’s political organization in the state formed in 1955. “They are working elections, registering people to vote; they’re educating and they’re also building relationships with one another.”
Whitehill emphasized the organization’s main objective is to “get Republican elected but also to inform our members and the public through legislative and political activities, and to protect the integrity of our electoral process and to increase the effectiveness of women in the cause of government, and, of course, to promote the policies, objectives and principles of the Republican Party.”
Whitehill extolled the advantages of belonging to the organization.
“Whether you are brand new to politics, or you’re ready to be a grassroots activist, or if you’re ready to run for office, the TFRW has the resources to help you be successful,” Whitehill said as she acknowledged men in the audience and explained, “although we’re a women’s organization, we value or men who are associate members, and we appreciate their support.”
Rhonda Rogers, the recipient of the recent Yellow Rose of Texas Commission from Gov. Greg Abbott and the past Speaker of the Texas Silver-Haired Legislature, made the introduction of the evening’s speaker, captivating the audience with revelations gleaned from a single paragraph biographical submission.
“Bios are quite interesting, and I think I have learned to read into them,” Rogers said as she praised Whitehill for her modesty during a somewhat unique introduction
Rogers lauded Whitehill for being humble and modest along with having principles, for which she stands at every opportunity, and for her energy and family orientation, having served as campaign manager for Justice Bill Whitehill of the 5th District Court of Appeals, to whom she has been married 42 years.
“And to me, I think it was terribly important that she went to the University of Texas — the university,” Rogers said, adding Whitehill holds a master’s degree in business and finance and real estate.
In 2012, Whitehill founded and became a three-term president of the Coppell GOP Women, serves as Dallas County precinct chairwoman and as the Dallas County GOP secretary five years. In 2014, the Dallas County Republican Party named her Volunteer of the Year, and in 2019, Gov. Abbott appointed her to the Texas Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority.
Before ending her presentation, Whitehill put in a plug for the Texas Federation of Republican Women’s annual convention scheduled Oct. 12-14 in Irving. Featured guests are to include the governor along with U.S. Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz and former U.S. Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison, among other local and state officials
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
