Republican speaker.jpg

Kit Whitehill, of Coppell, related the history of the national Federation of Republican Women, formed in 1938, as well as the Texas organization, which is 11,000 women strong in 160 different communities, during a Sept. 14 meeting at the Lamar County Fairgrounds.

The president of the Texas Federation of Republican Women on Thursday challenged those gathered for a Republican Women of Red River Valley meeting to become involved and enjoy the associations provided by a local organization.

Kit Whitehill, of Coppell, related the history of the national Federation of Republican Women, formed in 1938, as well as the Texas organization, which is 11,000 women strong in 160 different communities, at a Thursday night meeting at the Lamar County Fairgrounds.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.