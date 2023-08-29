Hundreds of supporters raised almost $75,000 during the 25th Annual CASA For Kids Fiesta fundraiser Saturday at Love Civic Center, according to preliminary numbers from the nonprofit’s Executive Director Clint Hocutt.
“We will be releasing a list of our sponsors in the paper when all of the final numbers are counted,” Hocutt said. “But, until then, we want to express our sincere gratitude to everyone that showed up and supported us at this year’s event.”
More than 500 supporters ate meals catered by TaMolly’s Mexican Kitchen while listening to Mix Society’s blend of rock, hip-hop, country and blues music.
Tim Michael, the nonprofit’s fundraising coordinator, was recognized as a “hometown hero” by Diane Stegall, a financial manager for Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial.
“(Stegall) pointed out that, over the past 10 years, he has raised about $1 million to assist CASA in helping local abused and neglected children,” he said.
CASA For Kids, or Court Appointed Special Advocates For Kids, is a nonprofit organization started to recruit and train volunteers to become child advocates in courtrooms.
Hocutt credited the success of his organization’s largest fundraiser on its efforts to build community awareness.
“Over the past year, we have tried really hard to get information out to the public about what we actually do at CASA,” he explained. “I think that the community has really started to understand the importance of CASA, and it shows. People really turned up for CASA this year.”
With nearly $75,000 raised from the auctions, raffles and ticket sales, dozens of local businesses also sponsored the event, bringing the total of funds raised to around $130,000, Hocutt said, noting CASA For Kid’s operation would not be possible without a generous community.
“Because we are a nonprofit, we rely on grants, donations, and our annual fundraiser to stay in operation,” he said. “We are blessed to be part of this generous community, and on behalf of the abused and neglected children in Lamar, Red River and Delta Counties, thank you for supporting CASA.”
