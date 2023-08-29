CASA Fiesta

The 25th annual CASA For Kids Fiesta fundraiser raised more than $130,000 dollars Saturday at the Love Civic Center.

 By Nic Huber/The Paris News

Hundreds of supporters raised almost $75,000 during the 25th Annual CASA For Kids Fiesta fundraiser Saturday at Love Civic Center, according to preliminary numbers from the nonprofit’s Executive Director Clint Hocutt.

“We will be releasing a list of our sponsors in the paper when all of the final numbers are counted,” Hocutt said. “But, until then, we want to express our sincere gratitude to everyone that showed up and supported us at this year’s event.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.