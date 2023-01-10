Applications for three open positions at a May 6 Paris City Council are available with the first day to file for candidacy Jan 19 with the final time to file for a place on the ballot being 5 p.m. Feb. 17, according to City Clerk Janice Ellis.
Positions now held by Mihir Pankaj in District 4, Mayor Paula Portugal in District 7 and Linda Knox in District 5 are up for grabs. Pankaj has served two terms and is eligible to run again, while both Portugal and Linda Knox are term limited by a three-term limit.
Qualifications for a seat on the council include the following:
• Shall be at least 18 years of age or older.
• Must be a citizen of the United States of America.
• Must be a resident of the State of Texas for 12 months as of the deadline for filing for office.
• Must be a bona fide resident of the district in which the candidate seeks election for 12 months as of the deadline for filing for office.
• Shall not have been convicted of a felony, been adjudged to be mentally incompetent by a court, or be disqualified by reason of any provision of any other section of the Paris Charter or Chapter 141 of the Texas Election Code.
The city clerk may be reached from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 150 1st St. SE or by phone at 903-784-1798.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
