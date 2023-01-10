Paris City Hall Stock

Applications for three open positions at a May 6 Paris City Council are available with the first day to file for candidacy Jan 19 with the final time to file for a place on the ballot being 5 p.m. Feb. 17, according to City Clerk Janice Ellis.

Positions now held by Mihir Pankaj in District 4, Mayor Paula Portugal in District 7 and Linda Knox in District 5 are up for grabs. Pankaj has served two terms and is eligible to run again, while both Portugal and Linda Knox are term limited by a three-term limit.

