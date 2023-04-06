A new program at the Paris Public Library is offering children, and eventually adults, a chance to explore the mythological realms of the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop roleplaying game.
“I try to have current exciting programs in the library either that teaches a skill or is trending,” said Library Director Connie Lawman. “(Dungeons & Dragons) is definitely trending with the new movie in theaters now and a new breath of life from ‘Stranger Things.’”
First published in 1974, Dungeons & Dragons is set in a medieval fantasy world where multiple players form a group and are led through an adventure by a player who assumes the role of Dungeon Master, who serves as narrator and a referee of sorts, according to Encyclopaedia Britannica’s website.
“There’s other libraries in Texas that are also doing D&D gaming,” Lawman said, “So, I thought it would be a good idea.”
Eight children, led by volunteer Dungeon Master Josh Moody, began a new adventure Tuesday in what Moody called the Dragonlance map setting.
The adventure can take days to complete, said Paris preteen Jon-Lee Barnett, who played Tuesday as a character named Freestone.
“He’s a level two wizard with good spells,” Mitchell explained after the game. “As an elf, he doesn’t choose violence first, but rather tries to talk everything out.”
Barnett said the party of eight survived its first battle during the Tuesday campaign.
“We got through one battle, but it was a long battle that almost resulted in Freestone’s death,” Barnett explained. “There’s a lot more things that happened in the battle than my perception.”
The 12-year-old said he was drawn initially to the game due to its medieval setting, magic spells and storytelling.
“You can’t just get overpowered things, like guns, and just blast everything out of your path, and it has magic,” Barnett said. “There was actually a dramatic beginning to our story, so yeah, I was hooked instantly.”
Dungeons & Dragons, which uses special dice, is just one of the ways Lawman is encouraging a safe place for children of all ages to learn and develop new skills.
“It’s a great way that we can offer a space for all ages,” she said. “It’s a safe place to try new things.”
Lawman said the reception for the program’s first three meetings has been positive.
“I think they like it. I’ve been decorating the space, trying to get it a little more useful,” she said. “So, I think it’s off to a great start.”
