A new program at the Paris Public Library is offering children, and eventually adults, a chance to explore the mythological realms of the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop roleplaying game. 

“I try to have current exciting programs in the library either that teaches a skill or is trending,” said Library Director Connie Lawman. “(Dungeons & Dragons) is definitely trending with the new movie in theaters now and a new breath of life from ‘Stranger Things.’”

