AUG. 18 to AUG. 22
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Aug. 18
3:38 to 3:41 p.m., 817 W. Campbell St.
Aug. 20
11:19 to 11:31 a.m., 2400 Clarksville St.
11:15 p.m., to 1:43 a.m., 1206 16th St. SE.
Aug. 21
6:08 to 6:29 a.m., 1206 16th St. SE.
Grass/Brush Fire
Aug. 18
9:06 to 9:08 p.m., 12800 FR 196.
Aug. 20
2:56 to 2:58 p.m., 1100 Airport Road.
First Responder - Paris
Aug. 18
7:55 ro 8:11 a.m., 1020 29th St. SE.
9:39 to 10:04 a.m., 7701 Highway 82 W, Lamar County.
2:53 to 3:26 p.m., 1105 Ne Loop 286.
3:31 to 3:47 p.m., 655 S. Collegiate Drive.
5:44 to 5L55 p.m., 1680 NW Loop 286.
7:42 to 5:57 p.m., 201 W. Cherry St.
Aug. 19
9:04 to 9:07 a.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
9:22 to 9:33 a.m., 3915 Dawn Drive.
10:54 to 11:13 a.m., 860 NE Loop 286.
11:46 to 11:58 a.m., 3548 Clarksville St.
2:43 to 3:09 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
Aug. 20
2:55 to 3:25 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
11:34 to 11:49 a.m., 1337 19th St. NW.
4:18 to 4:26 p.m., 3855 Lamar Ave.
6:59 to 7:13 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
9:12 to 9:36 p.m., 320 Stone Ave.
10:18 to 10: 34 p.m., 750 Bonham St.
Aug. 21
12:41 to 12:42 a.m., 225 N. Collegiate Drive.
3:26 to 3:39 a.m., 600 7th St. SW.
7:13 to 7:24 a.m., 3201 Lewis Lane.
12:16 to 12:25 p.m., 265 E. Hickory St.
1:54 to 2:11 p.m., 658 3rd St. NW.
3:55 to 4:09 p.m., 1955 38th St. NE.
6:10 to 6:29 p.m., Ne Loop 286.
6:41 to 6:59 p.m., 4th Street SW.
10:09 to 10:44 p.m., 632 3rd St. NW.
Public Service
Aug. 18
9:04 to 9:15 a.m., 1230
Graham St.
11:24 to 11:41 p.m., 2430 Hubbard St.
Aug. 19
7:41 to 8:03 a.m., 610 Bunker St.
10:06 to 10:18 a.m., 946 S. Church St.
11:34 a.m. to 3:50 p.m., 3800 Lake Crook Road.
5:29 to 5:44 p.m., 320 41st St. NE.
7:48 to 7:56 p.m., 2430 Hubbard St.
Aug. 20
1:02 to 1:16 a.m., 214 28th St. NE.
9:02 to 3:27 p.m., 3800 Lake Crook Road.
Noon to 12:14 p.m., 1615 17th St. NE.
4:33 to 4:44 p.m., 2430 Hubbard St.
6:42 to 7 p.m., 610 Bunker St.
Aug. 21
3:45 to 3:55 p.m., 2430 Hubbard St.
4:11 to 4:25 p.m., 566 3rd St. Sw.
6:18 to 6:40 p.m., 211 16th St. SE.
11:28 to 11:44 p.m., 3820 Castlgate Drive.
Assist Fire Department
Aug. 18
3:39 to 3:41 p.m., 817 W. Campbell St.
