AUG. 24 to AUG. 25
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
2:43 to 3:15 p.m., 3310 Abby Lane.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
7:32 to 8:02 a.m., 10 NW Loop 286.
3:46 to 4:25 p.m., 9967 U.S Highway 271 N, Lamar County.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
6:42 to 6:53 p.m., 916 8th St. NW.
10:14 to 10:34 a.m., 2995 Lamar Ave.
11:12 to 11:13 a.m., 2221 Lamar Ave.
11;12 to 11:30 a.m., 2221 Lamar Ave.
6:58 to 7:25 p.m., 1213 Pine Bluff St.
