With unanimous approval Monday night, Paris City Council took the recommendation of the city manager to combine the positions of EMS chief and fire chief and handed the responsibilities of overseeing both departments to Fire Chief Thomas McMonigle.
Before making the recommendation, City Manager Grayson Path noted that the EMS Chief position has been vacant since January 2023 with the resignation of Russell Thrasher. Since that time, Path said he has met with fire and emergency management personnel to assess the situation and to decide on a plan going forward.
“We’ve had an opportunity to examine what it’s like to have both EMS and fire assigned to the same department head, and we have found there’s an efficiency there with improved communication,” Path said. “I met with our medical director, the three EMS deputy chiefs, our assistant fire chief and our four deputy fire chiefs who are all close to the front lines. They all think it is going to be successful.”
Plans call to use funds budgeted for a former EMS chief toward the compensation of McMonigle for added responsibility and to create a new assistant EMS chief similar to, and at the same pay scale, as assistant fire chief.
In other action, the council approved housekeeping amendments to the city Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone ordinance first approved in February 2020 to promote development through public and private investment in infrastructure. Since its formation, the zone has collected almost $97,000. Monday night’s action updated the TIRZ ordinance to correct some omissions, updated TIRZ board by-laws, named assistant city manager Robert Vine and Fire Chief Thomas McMonigle as city employee members to the board and authorized the advertisement for three new nonemployee board members.
Community Development and Planning director Andrew Mack updated the council on a prioritized list of 103 structures tagged by the Building Standards Commission for demolition. Council member Shatara Moore and Mayor Pro Tem Reginald Hughes accompanied Mack and Code Enforcement supervisor Robert Talley on a tour of the city to assist with the priority list.
Mack noted since October crews have demolished 11 houses on the list with optimistic expectations that 50 houses can be demolished this year in a combined effort using city staff, an outside contractor and others who participate in a recently approved deconstruction program that allows independent contractors to remove salvageable materials in exchange for the removal of structures.
Administrative policy for properties with orders for demolition gives high priority status for structures that have burned or been destroyed by fire, structures along major traveled roadways, those in a block within approved 5-In-5 Housing Infill Development agreements and those in danger of collapse on adjoining properties, Mack said.
Brought to the council attention by an agenda item requested by Mayor Paula Portugal, councilors conducted a lengthy discussion about the absence of landscaping on a number of recently constructed structures, allowing silt from soil erosion to creep into the city’s streets and ultimately into an already overtaxed sewer and drainage system.
As a result of the discussion, City Manager Path told the council that he understands the wishes of the council to further the enforcement of ordinances already on the books and to determine if additional ordinances need to be approved.
“I am hearing today that the council makes this a priority,” Path said. “We will see what is in the code and what is not in the code … and we will put more resources toward enforcement,” Path said.
The council also approved an update of an ordinance related to the Farmers and Artisan Market and recognized the mayor’s appointment of Derrick Hill to fill a vacant spot of the Paris Housing Authority created by the removal of a member for lack of attendance at board meetings.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.