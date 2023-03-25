Over a dozen Paris firefighters and multiple fire trucks responded to a blaze Wednesday at the former Paris Regional Health’s south campus, which officials believe was intentionally set. 

The building, which has been vacant since its closure in 2018, was seen with heavy smoke coming from the west of the building, according to an incident report. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.