Over a dozen Paris firefighters and multiple fire trucks responded to a blaze Wednesday at the former Paris Regional Health’s south campus, which officials believe was intentionally set.
The building, which has been vacant since its closure in 2018, was seen with heavy smoke coming from the west of the building, according to an incident report.
Fire Marshal Clyde Crews believed the fire was set on the first floor by electrical panels using combustible items found inside the hospital, according to an incident report.
“That structure had no utilities, no water, no electricity, no anything,” Paris Fire Deputy Chief William McDowell said Wednesday.
The fire originated in a two-story building connected to the main hospital facility, McDowell said.
“We’ve had conflicting reports on what that was used for back in the day,” he said. “Some of us think it was, like, where the sisters lived or perhaps had classes or something.”
Damage was extensive, and crews were on the scene for two hours and one minute, McDowell said.
“There was actually some smoke that went into the main hospital structure as well,” the deputy fire chief explained, “but as far as that part of that building being a total loss, I would definitely say it has extensive damage.”
An incident report showed the estimated property and content loss of the building is $6,000 combined.
Crews used 6,000 gallons of water to disperse the flames, according to the report.
All steel entrances into the building are welded shut to deter vagrants from entering the empty 8,000-square-foot building, according to the report.
Earlier this month, the Paris Fire Department responded to a structure fire at an abandoned church in the 2700 block of West Campbell Street, according to fire records.
McDowell said fires at abandoned buildings account for 50% of the department’s calls.
“You know, there’s no rhyme or reason,” he said. “You can have a building burn in the middle of July when it’s 100 degrees just as easily as you can other times a year.”
