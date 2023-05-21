Jameson Flatt, the salutatorian of Prairiland High School for 2023, said grades have always been important to him, but so have sports and his church.
“Absolutely, grades have definitely been a priority,” he said, while explaining his favorite subject matter during his schooling thus far is studying the past.
“I would have to say history. Just because of all the lessons you can learn from it,” he said.
He couldn’t choose between basketball and track as his favorite sport, but said he has been playing basketball since he was a little kid.
Also, he helped lead his Prairiland Patriots into the playoffs this past season for the school’s first basketball district title since the 1985-86 school year.
He was named the Red River Valley Most Valuable Player of the Year for his efforts on the court.
But it is track that will carry him through college.
He is going to Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas on a track scholarship.
“I’ll be running track there,” he said about getting a four-year scholarship to the Baptist institution.
“I have always known I wanted to go to a Christian university,” he said of his after high school choice.
He added that he has known some people who attended that university.
He has his career path laid out for him, too, he said.
“I am going to major in kinesiology,” he said. “Then go to physical therapy school to be a physical therapist.”
He said he has always been active in his home church and going to a Christian college will continue him on that path, he said.
He is looking forward to his graduation from high school where he was in the Beta Club, and giving his speech to his classmates.
“I hope to reminisce about my school days with the class,” he said.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
