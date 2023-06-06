After a successful debut season, 903 Sun Sets — the city’s annual downtown music series organized by Visit Paris — returns with a rising up-and-coming country singer.
Tennessee-based country singer-songwriter Larry Fleet headlines Thursday during the first night of the four-week music series.
“A lot of people, if they don’t know who Larry Fleet is, they will when they hear him because they’ve heard his music,” said Paul Allen, president of the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce.
Based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Fleet is most known for his charting 2020 country hit “Where I Find God” and placing second on the USA Network reality competition “Real Country,” according to his biography.
Since booking Fleet, Allen said his profile increased dramatically.
“He has become more and more popular in the country,” Allen said Friday, “so it wouldn’t surprise me to have anywhere from 600 to 800 people downtown or even more.”
Each headliner will be supported by a local band during the series, with local band Red Stone Revival kicking things off at 7 p.m.
“They fit very well,” Allen said of the Stoney Musgrove-led country quartet.
Food trucks will also be on hand, serving various dishes from popular eateries around town.
“It’s kicking off (Thursday),” Allen said. “There’s going to be food trucks and vendors around the square.”
Mobile catering trucks include Gallahan’s Wicked Kitchen, Long Branch, Kona Ice, The Chocolate Kettle and Scholl Bros. Bar-B-Que, Allen confirmed.
Roads will close at 4 p.m. to allow time to set up, with Red Stone Revival kicking things off at 7 p.m. Tickets are free.
Allen said the concerts are scheduled for rain or shine, although rain would cause a relocation.
“We do have a backup plan for rain,” he explained. “If there’s a good possibility of rain, we’re going to move it out to the (Love Civic Center) pavilion, so we can still have it.”
The chamber president said local businesses would also be getting in on the festivities.
“A lot of restaurants downtown are going to have 903 specials, and I think some of the local downtown businesses will have specials as well, so come and eat and enjoy some good music,” Allen said.
Huber is a reporter for The Paris News.
