A resident of Florida, with family ties to Lake Creek in Delta County, is seeking information on the location of a family cemetery in the county.
“The Elmores settled into the Republic of Texas around 1844 in Hopkins/Lamar/Delta County and many still live in the Paris area,” said Lawrence Elmore of Jacksonville, Florida, via email. “My 4x great-grandfather, Christopher Columbus Elmore, settled in today’s Lake Creek, Delta County, where the family remained in place for the next 60 years. Once we have a good idea of the location of the cemetery, I plan to fly into Dallas and visit the Lake Creek area ‘Elmore Cemetery’ (if I’m granted permission).”
According to Elmore, from a limited oral family history and leveraging the 1889 Delta County map in congruence with google satellite maps, the cemetery is likely located approx. 2.5 to 3 miles due east of the Charleston area, some nine to 12 miles east of the city of Cooper, Texas.
“The original creek in 1850, Lake Creek, ran directly through the Elmore properties, making a hard turn southward towards the South Sulphur River,” wrote Elmore. “I met a Margaret Moffit online and she stated her father, Elmer Kermit Elmore, was invited onto land belonging to Howard Eugene “Pete” Bledsoe in the mid 1980s, where they located some Elmore gravesites and set up a fence around the area. Pete died in 1988 and Kermit died in 1998, I don’t believe the Bledsoes still own the property but I may be wrong.”
Emore said CC Elmore had three sons, who had more than 20 children between them and a daughter who was married to first a Fry and then a Bledsoe. He believes the father’s property would have been sold off before the 1900s to the neighboring Frys and Bledsoe families.
Elmore said he and his sister are part of the Sons and Daughters of the Republic of Texas.
“Any help locating the cemetery or guiding me to the location of the cemetery from the citizens of Delta/Lamar/Hopkins greater areas would be greatly appreciated,” he wrote. “Please contact me at LawrenceLElmore@yahoo.com.”
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
