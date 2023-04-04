Community Faces | Food Pantry parking lot paving

Employees of DCS Concrete pave the Downtown Food Pantry parking lot at 124 W. Cherry St. in Paris. The pantry’s east parking lot will be completely concreted when finished. While work is done, the pantry is closed to normal operations but workers are distributing a 25-pound box of shelf-stable food to each household Tuesdays 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and Thursdays 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Lamar County Fairgrounds. Pantry officials hope to resume normal grocery-store style choice operations by the second or third week in July.

 Submitted Photo

With the elimination of COVID-related emergency food stamp benefits as of March, the board of the Downtown Food Pantry suspected they’d see more people requesting assistance, and and they were right: to the tune of a 13% increase.

“Thankfully, we anticipated the increase and brought in plenty more food in advance to take care of these families,” said Allan Hubbard, executive director of the organization.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.