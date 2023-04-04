With the elimination of COVID-related emergency food stamp benefits as of March, the board of the Downtown Food Pantry suspected they’d see more people requesting assistance, and and they were right: to the tune of a 13% increase.
“Thankfully, we anticipated the increase and brought in plenty more food in advance to take care of these families,” said Allan Hubbard, executive director of the organization.
Some 2,309 households received free groceries in March, representing 6,130 individuals.
A household is able to visit the pantry every other week. Prior to March, the average number of families visiting was 650 per week. That number is now just shy of 800.
“And with the cost of everything so much higher due to our economy, we’re spending significantly more money on the items like bread, milk, butter and cheese which we distribute to those 800 households every week,” Hubbard said.
New households who had not been to the pantry before totaled 101 for March. And many families who benefited from the extra COVID-related food stamp increase and had not visited since prior to 2020 have returned.
“We’re not in an emergency situation, but our monthly operating expenses have gone up and we want to make sure every family in need, no matter how big that family is, has enough food to not go hungry,” Hubbard said.
Every $10 received by the DFP in a donation provides 40 meals to an individual thanks to the pantry’s partnership with the North Texas Food Bank and other suppliers. Those wishing to make a contribution can do so online at downtownfoodpantry.org or by mailing a tax-deductible check to 124 W. Cherry St. in Paris.
The pantry holds its grocery store style shopping distribution on Tuesdays, 1:30-4:30 p.m. and Thursdays, 8:30-11:30 a.m. A family must reside in Lamar County to visit.
