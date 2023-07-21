Four people, all from Oklahoma, died Friday in a wreck on US 271, a justice of peace on the scene said.
The accident happened around 11 a.m., near the intersection of U.S. 271 and FM 2648 when a southbound vehicle hit a tractor-trailer truck.
“It went up and under the trailer,” Justice of the Peace Tim Risinger said. “All were dead at the scene; all were in the same vehicle.”
The victims of the accident near Camp Maxey were pronounced dead at 11:55 a.m.
