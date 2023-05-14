Paris High School Junior Jasmine Franklin blazed her way to a state title in last week's UIL State Championship Track Meet in Austin at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of The University of Texas.

Jasmine zipped along the 200 meter run at 24:26 to claim first and bring home the medal.

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

