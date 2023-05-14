Paris High School Junior Jasmine Franklin blazed her way to a state title in last week's UIL State Championship Track Meet in Austin at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of The University of Texas.
Jasmine zipped along the 200 meter run at 24:26 to claim first and bring home the medal.
Prairiland junior Hunter Vaughn also had a good day at the track taking the runner-up spots in both the 110 and 300 meter hurdles. He grabbed second place in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 14:29 while the winning time was 14:26 seconds. In the longer hurdle race, he captured second with a time of 38:18 off the winning pace of 37:38.
Paris High School’s Baleigh Cashion took third in her event at the State meet. She clocked a 12:06 in the 100 meters just behind the winning time of 11:35.
Cooper’s Caylee Conley, making her third straight trip to State, took third in the 400 meters with a run of 58:83 behind the winning time of 57:69.
North Lamar’s sophomore Roselyn Spencer took third in the triple jump with a running bound of 38’ 6.5’’ off the winning leap that was just shy of 40 feet at 39’ 11.5.”
The Paris girls relay teams excelled in their events with the girls taking seconds in both the 4x100m and 4x200m relays. Franklin, Cushion and Kashyra Gunn were members of both the winning relay teams with Shamyia Holt joining them in the 100 meter relay and Shari King running with them in the 200 meter relay.
The team’s time in the 100 meters was 47:02 while the winning time was 46:72. In the 200 meters the Paris team clocked a 1:40.33 off the winning time of 1:38.73.
Paris’ Tomas Farr was fifth in the pole vault at the meet with a vault of 14’ 6”.
Honey Grove’s Ryelan Morris was fifth in the boy’s 100 meters with a time of 10:85 while the winning time was 10:22 and Spencer also had a sixth place finish in the girl’s 400 meters.
Rivercrest’s Selena Kelley placed ninth in the high jump with a leap of 4’ 8” while the first place winner went over the 5’ 5” mark.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
