A rural crime bill to provide rural area law enforcement agencies with additional funds for personnel and equipment passed the Texas Legislature unanimously and is sitting on Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk awaiting his signature.

Senate Bill 22 establishes a grant program to supplement county budgets by providing salary, staff and equipment increases for sheriff offices and prosecutor’s offices in counties with populations of less than 300,000.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

