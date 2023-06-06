A rural crime bill to provide rural area law enforcement agencies with additional funds for personnel and equipment passed the Texas Legislature unanimously and is sitting on Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk awaiting his signature.
Senate Bill 22 establishes a grant program to supplement county budgets by providing salary, staff and equipment increases for sheriff offices and prosecutor’s offices in counties with populations of less than 300,000.
Based on population, Lamar County is expected to qualify for $500,000 for the Sheriff’s Office and $275,000 for the District Attorney’s office. Both Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass and District Attorney Gary Young shared initial information about the legislation with commissioners during budget hearings last week.
As sent to the governor May 29, SB 22 grants authority to the Comptroller’s Office to establish and administer grant programs with application periods to begin Jan. 1, 2024. The bill calls for applications to be submitted within 30 days of the beginning of a county’s fiscal year, which for Lamar County is Oct. 1.
“We are waiting for more information about the legislation and hope to receive more details about when we can apply and exactly how the money can be used before we make budget decisions,” Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell said.
With a 2020 Census count of 50,088, Lamar County qualifies in the highest population range of at least 50,000 and no more than 300,000. Other population ranges include counties with less than 10,000 population and those with populations between 10,000 and 50,000.
Counties with populations less than 10,000 are to receive $250,000 for sheriff offices and $100,000 for prosecutor’s offices while those counties with populations between 10,000 and 50,000 are to receive $350,000 for sheriff offices and $175,000 for prosecutor’s offices.
Sheriff office grant funds may be used to provide a minimum annual salary of at least $75,000 for a sheriff, at least $45,000 for each patrol deputy and at least $40,000 for each jailer; or to hire additional deputies or staff; or to purchase vehicles, firearms and safety equipment for the sheriff’s office.
Prosecutor’s office grant funds may be used to hire additional staff, or to increase the salary of an assistant attorney, an investigator or a victim assistance coordinator. Both grants come with the stipulation that a county may not reduce the amount of county funds budgeted because of grant money.
Senate Bill 22 also provides a Rural Constable’s Office salary assistance grant for counties who pay constables less than an annual salary of $45,000. Counties must agree to budget at least 75% of the $45,000 salary. Lamar County constables salaries are in excess of the $45,000 minimum.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
