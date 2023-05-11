By a unanimous vote and before a packed audience, Paris City Council elected former Mayor Pro-Tem Reginald Hughes as mayor and Mihir Pankaj as mayor pro-tem at a Tuesday meeting that saw new council members Rebecca Norment and Rudy Kessel take their places around the horseshoe at City Hall.
Prior to City Clerk Janice Ellis leading newly elected members in an oath of office, the council passed a resolution in canvass of the May election that returned Pankaj to office for a second term. Hughes is serving a second term, having first been elected in 2020.
The Council said goodbye to Mayor Paula Portugal and plans to recognize outgoing council member Linda Su Knox at an upcoming meeting. Because of a scheduling conflict, Knox was unable to attend the Tuesday meeting.
“On my behalf and that of the City Council and staff, I want to express how much we appreciate you,” the newly elected mayor said in recognition of Portugal. “You have served for six years and have selflessly given countless hours, volunteering your time to our community.”
After the Council gathered around the outgoing mayor for a plaque presentation, Portugal made brief and sometimes emotional remarks as she stood at the speaker’s podium facing her colleagues.
“I believe this council and this staff have worked hard to be transparent and physically responsible to our citizens,” Portugal said as she noted the city property tax has decreased roughly 20 cents since she first took office. “We’ve restored integrity from the top down, and we are delivering the best services ever to our taxpayers.”
“The relationships that have been forged will be forever dear to me,” Portugal said as she held back tears. “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as Paris mayor. We have great momentum and growth in this city. And I have every confidence that this new council will continue along that path.”
After the meeting, both Hughes and Pankaj commented on being named to their respective positions.
“I am honored that council members gave me their vote of trust, and I want to thank the citizens here tonight for their support,” Hughes said. “There is a lot of work that still needs to be done, and we’re doing our best to get that done for the betterment of Paris.”
The new mayor credited employees and staff for their capabilities and efforts and pledged continued cooperation with the Paris Economic Development Corp and Lamar County Commissioners’ Court.
Hughes paid tribute to the outgoing mayor.
“I am sad to see her go, but I know that her legacy is going to live on as we’re gonna continue the race to make Paris one of the best cities to live in and to work,” Hughes said.
Pankaj expressed equal gratification.
“It is an absolute honor to be elected to the role of Mayor Pro Tem of the City of Paris,” Pankaj said. “Ever since I was a little boy, it has been a dream of mine to serve our community. Helping people is my passion, and I want to help lead and encourage the next generation of Parisians to leave their mark on our community for a brighter future.”
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.