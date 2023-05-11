By a unanimous vote and before a packed audience, Paris City Council elected former Mayor Pro-Tem Reginald Hughes as mayor and Mihir Pankaj as mayor pro-tem at a Tuesday meeting that saw new council members Rebecca Norment and Rudy Kessel take their places around the horseshoe at City Hall.

Prior to City Clerk Janice Ellis leading newly elected members in an oath of office, the council passed a resolution in canvass of the May election that returned Pankaj to office for a second term. Hughes is serving a second term, having first been elected in 2020.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

