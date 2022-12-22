Friday’s scheduled grocery giveaway at the Christians in Action building has been canceled due to the dangerous cold front that has begun to sweep over the area, according to CIA head Don Walker.
“We were going to go ahead and do it,” said Walker, on Thursday morning when notifying the media, “but I didn’t know it was going to get so very cold. I’m not sure yet when we will reschedule it. I guess those who would have been here for this can cook a meal after the holidays.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.