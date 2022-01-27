PATTONVILLE — With roughly two seconds left in regulation Tuesday, the Prairiland Lady Patriots and Chisum Lady Mustangs had already played a great game of basketball. Prairiland’s Kirsten Bridges made it an unforgettable one.
Down to the final seconds of the game, the Prairiland senior received an inbound pass out behind the 3-point arc, drove to her right and penetrated into the lane. She put up a floater over the outstretched arms of several Chisum defenders and watched the ball sink through the net as the buzzer sounded, lifting her team to a jaw-dropping 42-40 win in one of the Red River Valley’s most entertaining rivalries.
“That was the play we drew up, and we executed it pretty much to perfection,” Bridges said with a grin. “Everyone did what they were supposed to do, I saw (Chisum post player Harmony Marsh) coming over to contest, and I knew I’d just have to shoot it over her. … Seeing it go through the net, all I felt was relief. That was the biggest relief off my chest I think I’ve ever felt in my life.”
Bridges’ improbable shot came just moments after the Lady Mustangs had made an incredible basket of their own. Trailing by three with just a handful of seconds left, Chisum’s Peyton Holland took a 3-pointer from the wing that was just a bit too strong. The Lady Mustangs collected the offensive rebound, however, and kicked it back out to Holland, who fired again. This time, her aim was true.
“That’s just the type of player she is,” Chisum head coach Will Smith said of Holland. “She loves the big moments, I knew she wanted to shoot it, and even though she’d just missed the shot before, there was no hesitation at all from her.”
At the outset of the game, both teams were defined by their defense. For Prairiland, the defense was highlighted early on by a block from Abi Farmer and a charge taken by Katelyn Cornmesser. For Chisum, early defensive highlights included a big block by Marsh. On both ends, the teams were denying open looks and contesting shots.
The Lady Patriots were held to just two made field goals in the opening quarter — 3-pointers by Farmer and Bridges — but only trailed by two points entering the second thanks to their own defensive intensity.
“Our defense has been our strength, and the way we get most of our offense is through defense,” Bridges said. “That’s what we did tonight; we really picked it up defensively.”
Especially impressive was the work done by Prairiland’s post players in limiting the impact of Marsh. Marsh has established herself as one of the most dynamic players in all of District 3A-12 Region II, and she entered the game averaging roughly 11 rebounds and four blocks per game. But Prairiland’s own bigs — Farmer and Chloe VanDeaver — were able to limit her offensively, bothering her shots in the paint and limiting her impact on the offensive glass.
“(Marsh) is a really good player and she’s obviously a lot taller than me, but when you’re guarding someone with a size advantage it’s all about moving your feet,” VanDeaver said. “The more you move your feet and the more you touch them, it’s going to get in their head.”
“Our posts know their roles,” Prairiland head coach Callie Tucker added. “Our district is packed with talented post players, and they know their job is to take care of those post players. They play with defensive intensity, they rebound and they play with grit. I couldn’t be happier with what they’re doing.”
The Lady Mustangs stretched their lead up to four points early in the second quarter when Brooklyn Atnip scored on a slash to the rim, and then scored again almost immediately with a quick steal on the ensuing inbound.
The Lady Patriots briefly retook the lead with about three minutes left in the second when Bridges followed up her own miss with an offensive rebound and putback, but it was short-lived, as Holland returned the advantage to Chisum moments later with a steal and runout.
While the first half was a tightly-contested battle, things started to turn decidedly in Chisum’s favor early in the second half. The Lady Mustangs got on a roll, with baskets coming from Marsh, Atnip and Emma Garner. Chisum’s lead grew up to 11 points when Marsh sank a pair of free throws, and then reached 11 again a few minutes later on a basket by Marsh.
“We started moving the ball much more there in the third,” Smith said. “We were doing a better job passing, and that was giving us high percentage looks. Unfortunately that didn’t last.”
Down by double digits late in the third quarter and eight at the end of the quarter, the Lady Patriots had a daunting task as they looked to come back against a team that seemed to be finding its groove.
“We always had the feeling that it wasn’t over, and we believed that we had what it would take to come back and to fight,” Bridges said.
“The key is to not look for the big shot that’ll magically get you back into the game, but to keep chipping away one possession at a time,” Tucker added.
As the fourth quarter unfolded, the Lady Patriots fought back into the game the same way they kept things competitive in the first half: with stingy, relentless defense.
Bridges opened the final quarter of play up with a slash to the rim. Then two buckets by Farmer, both of which came on the tail end of fast breaks started by strong defense, cut the deficit down to just two points.
Prairiland took its first lead since the early moments of the third quarter when Farmer nailed a huge 3-pointer with 3:40 to go in the game, sending the raucous Prairiland fans into a furor.
Not long after that, though, Farmer picked up her fifth personal foul, fouling out and being forced to watch the remainder of the nailbiter from the sidelines.
“It was pretty nerve-wracking,” Farmer said with a chuckle about having to watch the final minutes of the game unfold. “I had complete faith in my teammates, though. I knew they could finish it off even without me on the court.”
The last few minutes were a hectic affair, with the two teams trading baskets, capped off with a basket by Bridges in the final two minutes that ultimately set the stage for Holland’s and her own heroics.
“It’s always fun to give the ball to a kid in that moment, and you want it to be one of your top players,” Tucker said. “You want it to be a senior, you want it to be a kid who’s been a leader and a big part of your program over the years, and to do it in a big rivalry game like this makes it even better.”
“It’s indescribable,” Bridges said of hitting the buzzer beater. “I literally don’t have the words.”
Bridges and Farmer each finished with 18 points to lead both squads in scoring. VanDeaver scored four points and freshman Lucy May added two.
For Chisum, Garner led the team with 11 points. Holland scored nine, Atnip and Marsh each scored eight and Brylea Marshall scored four points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.