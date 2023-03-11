An Oklahoma man will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after he was sentenced to life without parole Tuesday in Choctaw County District Court for the 2019 murder of Jeremy Barnett.
Gregory Allen Gamblin II, 34, of Hugo, was found guilty Jan. 20, with a jury of his peers recommending the received sentence, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
The Choctaw County Communications Center received a call at approximately 2:30 p.m. March 11, 2019, of a possible stabbing on Egg Shell Road in Hugo, where they found 34-year-old Barnett with a laceration to his neck, according to police records.
First responders attempted life-saving measures, but he later died at Hugo Memorial Hospital in Hugo, according to a press release.
Hugo police identified Gamblin as a suspect, and a warrant was issued the following day, according to court records.
Found at a residence in Fort Towson, Oklahoma, he was arrested March 12, 2019, on a charge of first-degree murder and booked into Choctaw County Jail in Hugo, according to a press release.
Officers from the Hugo Police Department, Choctaw County Sheriff's Office and Choctaw Tribal Police, and agents from OSBI took Gamblin into custody without incident, according to a press release.
The court denied his request for bond, and Gamblin received an additional charge of rape six months later after a 14-year-old girl told her stepmother she had sexual intercourse with the man in December 2018, according to police and court records.
Gamblin had previously been incarcerated for multiple prison stints for assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a weapon as a felon, among other convictions, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.