Liberty National Bank board Chairman Carl T. Cecil has announced the appointment of Bryan D. Glass to the bank’s board of directors.
“I have known Bryan since he was a young child and next-door neighbor to my parents,” Cecil said. “They would hear the back screen door open and know that he had let himself in. My brother still talks about the time Bryan kicked him in the shin with his cowboy boots and brought him to his knees. It has been fun watching him grow up and become a leading real estate broker and investor in our community. He has also done his part to give back, helping several volunteer organizations. I look forward to working with Bryan on our board and his knowledge of the local real estate market will help us to better serve our customers. I join the Liberty board, management, and staff in welcoming him.”
Glass is a 2005 Paris High School graduate. In 2008 he graduated from the University of North Texas where he majored in sociology and a double minor in business management and marketing. After graduation he found success as a real estate broker, investor and entrepreneur. In 2018, he opened his own brokerage, Glass Land and Home. He also owns and operates a prolific waterfowl hunting guide service, Redleg Outfitters.
He is married to Hanah Glass, and they have one child. The family are members of First United Methodist Church of Paris.
Glass has served for many civic organizations, which include Board of Adjustments for the City of Paris, Leadership Lamar County, chairman of the Agricultural Committee for the Chamber of Commerce, Texas state chairman of The Delta Waterfowl Foundation, past president of the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce and past president of The Boys and Girls Club of Red River Valley. He currently serves on the board of The Boys and Girls Club Foundation, the executive board for the Paris Board of Realtors, Little Ark Learning Center and the staff parish relations committee for First United Methodist Church of Paris.
“My goal is to provide sound financial input to assist Liberty National Bank to continue being a preferred entity of targeted financial services in our community and surrounding areas. I hope to help strengthen customer relationships with on-time, real-time insights into our market segment and attract a new generation of customers using the newest technology available in our industry,” said Glass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.