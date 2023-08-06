glass.jpg

Liberty National Bank board Chairman Carl T. Cecil has announced the appointment of Bryan D. Glass to the bank’s board of directors.

“I have known Bryan since he was a young child and next-door neighbor to my parents,” Cecil said. “They would hear the back screen door open and know that he had let himself in. My brother still talks about the time Bryan kicked him in the shin with his cowboy boots and brought him to his knees. It has been fun watching him grow up and become a leading real estate broker and investor in our community. He has also done his part to give back, helping several volunteer organizations. I look forward to working with Bryan on our board and his knowledge of the local real estate market will help us to better serve our customers. I join the Liberty board, management, and staff in welcoming him.”

