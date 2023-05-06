Delco Trailers’ grand-opening, ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday was an afternoon of food, praise and celebrating, complete with a plaque from the governor, but without a lot of speechifying on the grounds of the 550,000-square-foot building on 68 acres of land just west of the Paris city limits.
A parade dignitaries offered kind words to the Dyck family for expanding the business that has been a growing staple in Lamar County since 2006 when John Dyck had a vision.
The speakers applauded the fruition of that vision.
“To see that vision come to reality has been so exciting. In one of our first meetings that we had, it was evident that you are entrepreneurial minded, and that you really are passionate about this community in creating jobs,” said Paris City Councilman Mihir Pankaj. “Ingenuity, grit and tenacity are all words that come to mind when I think about Delco.”
U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon sent a representative to express his praise of Delco’s success. Erik Simien, who is Fallon’s constituent outreach director, read the speech Fallon entered into the Congressional Record in the House earlier this year.
“This will create additional job opportunities and strengthen the economic success of America. I am proud to represent such distinguished business owners in my district,” Simien said as he read Fallon’s words to the assembled. “Congratulations to Delco Trailers on their new launch and I wish them all the best.”
Willy Dyck was the first family member of the Delco founder to speak, but the chief operating officer said another speaker and he had just about the same speech so he kept his talk short.
“You guys know Delco comes from humble beginnings. We started in 2006 where the story gets told that my dad had a credit card with a $4,500 limit. Since then, we’ve added on piece by piece and John (his dad) gets a lot of credit and rightfully so. He’s a shining example of what grit determination and just willingness to move forward is,” Willy Dyck said.
“He (John) is the most fearless leader,” said Isaack Dyck, the company’s chief financial officer, “I really believe that when he has a vision and he goes for something, he doesn’t quit until he gets it.”
Sales Manager Phillip Norman, who said right off the bat that he is “the best salesman, but the worst speaker,” also kept it short in introducing the man who started it all, founder John Dyck.
John Dyck thanked everyone for coming and commenting on the new facility.
It’s big and Dyck had a reason for the building’s vast size. He said the workers need a lot of room to create the trailers.
“We have a big building because I wanted to have an environment that people would be proud to come to work in.”
