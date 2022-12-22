On what is expected to be the coldest day of the year Friday, Christians in Action will distribute food boxes, according to founder and executive director Don Walker.
“We will distribute a box with five pounds of chicken and enough fixings for a Christmas meal,” Walker said about the distribution planned beginning at 11 a.m. Friday at the Christians In Action clothing outlet at 248 2nd St. SW in Paris. “There will be corn, green beans, macaroni and cheese, bread and cornbread mix, enough for a good meal.”
No longer a men’s shelter but still a non-profit agency performing community service after 40 years in existence, Walker said that he and several volunteers recycle cardboard to fund what community outreach the organization still performs, which includes, for the most part, a clothing distribution outlet.
“We are still performing community service after 40 years,” Walker said. “Circumstances forced us to close our men’s shelter, but we still have volunteers who help with cardboard recycling. Along with donations from churches and individuals, the little we get from cardboard recycling keeps us going.”
The City of Paris closed Christians In Action’s homeless shelter for men in May after firefighters responding to a fire alarm found code violations.
Because of financial restraints and a city requirement to maintain paid personnel at the shelter, Walker said he is unable to reopen the shelter.
“We are still performing community service, and I want to thank all my board members and others in the community for their continued support,” Walker said.
“We will continue to do what we can for this community as long as I am able.”
