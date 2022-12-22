Christians in Action Thanksgiving Lunch 19-3.jpg

Volunteers form a line to serve food during Christians in Action Thanksgiving Lunch on Tuesday at the Farmers Market.

 Lora Arnold/The Paris News

On what is expected to be the coldest day of the year Friday, Christians in Action will distribute food boxes, according to founder and executive director Don Walker.

“We will distribute a box with five pounds of chicken and enough fixings for a Christmas meal,” Walker said about the distribution planned beginning at 11 a.m. Friday at the Christians In Action clothing outlet at 248 2nd St. SW in Paris. “There will be corn, green beans, macaroni and cheese, bread and cornbread mix, enough for a good meal.”

