HONEY GROVE — There will be 10 girls and a mascot leading cheers for the Warriors this season at halftime at the football games.
The mascot, Brooklyn King, and cheerleaders Carsyn Lane, Ruby Medrano and Emma Black are seniors. Also on the cheer squad are juniors Alyssa Gilbert, Jaeci Phipps, Macie Ragland and Brooklyn Petty; sophomore Kaylie Harrison; and freshmen Kylee Pry and MaKailee Bateman.
The girls participated in two camps before school started with a three-day at home camp with the National Cheerleading Association members and a one-day stunt camp in Greenville.
“I think they love to just have fun out there at pep rallies and be up close and personal with the crowds at the games,” said Valerie Banker, who is in her second year as cheer coach. “I love being the cheer coach. They bring a lot of joy to my career. Building relationships is a very important part of my job.”
The 10 girls and the mascot were selected by a nonlocal panel of judges from Spirit Events,” Banker said.
Practice is how things get perfected and her squad has a practice schedule to stay sharp, she said.
“We usually practice three times a week for about an hour and a half,” Banks said. “I have a group full of spirited girls, who are great students and love their school.”
Banker also is a kindergarten teacher at Honey Grove Elementary School and likes the change of pace the girls bring to her teaching schedule.
“These girls are not my typical students, but a group of kids I have the luxury to coach,” she said.
She said she is also hoping to take the squad to the University Interscholastic League competition later this year.
She said they will put together a routine and practice diligently to perfect it.
“It will be up to the dedication of the cheerleaders to determine competition. My goal and their goal is to enjoy and be competitive,” she said. “This will be the first year in a while that we are planning to go.”
But before that they have the fall football schedule they are looking forward to. Especially the Oct. 20 game against archrival Cooper.
“Cooper will be our last home game of the season and that will also be Senior Night, where the senior football players, cheerleaders and band members will be recognized,” she said.
David Money is the managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
