Honey Grove Cheer

The Honey Grove cheerleaders are from row, left to right Kylee Pry, Brooklyn Petty, Alyssa Gilbert, Macie Ragland, Kaylie Harrison and Makailee Bateman. In the back row left to right are Ruby Medrano, Emma Black, mascot Brooklyn King, Carsyn Lane, Jaeci Phipps

 Submitted Photo

HONEY GROVE — There will be 10 girls and a mascot leading cheers for the Warriors this season at halftime at the football games.

The mascot, Brooklyn King, and cheerleaders Carsyn Lane, Ruby Medrano and Emma Black are seniors. Also on the cheer squad are juniors Alyssa Gilbert, Jaeci Phipps, Macie Ragland and Brooklyn Petty; sophomore Kaylie Harrison; and freshmen Kylee Pry and MaKailee Bateman.

David Money is the managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.