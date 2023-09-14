The Blazettes know the drill: practice, perfect, perform.
Each school day the Paris High School drill team works to get better and they do, according to Director Amber Musgrove.
“We are a good thing to come see,” she said. “We put on a good show, but we wouldn’t be able to put on a good show without the Blue Blazes Band. We appreciated them.”
The Blazettes are a squad of 15 girls who do field routines and kicks at halftime of the football games and at pep rallies.
“The girls and I attended a summer camp in Fort Worth,” she said. “They learned pep rally routines and some field routines.”
The squad has members from all four grades of the high school, she said.
As far as the halftime show goes, the girls are always trying to make the next performance better than the last one.
“Every performance builds off the last,” said Musgrove, who also teaches math.
When the lights go out on the football season, the Blazettes will concentrate on another project, Musgrove said.
“We are planning on a spring show featuring all the Blazettes. We are shooting for the end of April. We did it two years ago and are bringing it back this year,” she said, adding that she needs some sponsors.
Musgrove has been the drill team’s director since 2018, but has been associated with the high school for longer than that.
“I am a Paris High School graduate. I was part of the band in high school where I played the flute,” she said. “I loved watching the Blazettes perform and marching in the band.”
She said her team members this year are an enthusiastic bunch of students.
“They are a great group of girls and I have them working hard,” she said.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
