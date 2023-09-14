DETROIT — Tough times don’t last, but tough people do.
For the Detroit High School varsity cheerleaders, sometimes it can be hard to keep up the spirit during a tough football game in the sweltering heat.
But if you ask any members of the squad, there’s no place they’d rather be on a Thursday, Friday or even Saturday night than supporting their Detroit Eagles athletes.
This year’s Eagles cheer squad is made up of team members Cayli Whitsell (Captain), Co-Captains Alexis Hendrix and Chasitie Upchurch, along with mentor Tallulah Harlow. Other team members include Erin Maynard, Lindsee Patterson, Natalie Carlson, Chole Moore, McKayla Ramon, Ciannah Garrison, Zorianna Wren, Alyssa Roberts, Hayden Hill and Jaycee McBrayer.
“When you have a group of athletes that come in earlier than the time you have assigned for them for practice, then you know you have a dedicated group,” DHS cheer coach Wendy Beard said. “They don’t just take care of each other, but they take care of their fellow students. It doesn’t matter if you’ve been at DHS for two days or two years, they are going to make you feel as included as possible here. They are incredible ambassadors, and I am incredibly lucky to be their coach.”
For captain Cayli Whitsell, being a cheerleader at Detroit isn’t just about school spirit, but rather giving back and helping those who feel insecure overcome those feelings.
“There’s a lot of leadership along with stress and fear being a cheerleader,” Whitsell said. “But at the end of the day, you are being looked at by the younger kids, and being someone, they can look up to and admire. I take a lot of pride in being a role model, because when I was younger, I was that girl who was insecure and quiet. Even when I first started, I was a little insecure and afraid I was doing the wrong things. But now, I feel a huge sense of pride seeing my cheer teammates succeed and seeing younger girls being able to not be insecure anymore because of what I’m able to do as a cheerleader.”
But it’s not just in the community that the Lady Eagles cheerleaders are making an impact, it’s on the competition stage as well.
Last year, Detroit stepped up and competed at the UIL Spirit State Championships, which were held in Fort Worth. The Lady Eagles scored 59.90 in the Crowd Leading competition, 41.50 in the band chant round, and 56.65 in the fight song category.
While the Lady Eagles might not have qualified for the final round of the competition, the impact left by competing has set the foundation coach Beard hopes will be a legacy at DHS.
“We are hoping to create a tradition of cheer squads that are positive influences in our community, our school and in each other,” Beard said. “Cheerleaders are some of the most mentally and physically tough people I’ve ever met. This is only my third year as a coach, and I just continue to have so much appreciation for the dedication these girls show and the hard work they put into everything.”
Co-Captain Alexis Hendrix credits cheer with not only helping her overcome anxiety but helping her find a family she never knew was possible.
“Being a cheerleader is terrifying to be honest,” Hendrix said. “Last year was my first year being a cheerleader, and just the care this squad showed me helped me get over the anxiety and fear I was feeling. Now that I’ve been on this squad for a while, I’ve found a group and a family I never thought I’d be a part of. I feel so many positive things because of cheer and because of this squad.”
“Watching the elementary kids at pep rallies brings so much joy to my heart,” Hendrix added. “Just knowing I make such a big impact in their lives is mind blowing to me. These kids give so much effort and I just love being that positive influence for them, and showing them that anything is possible.”
