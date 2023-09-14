Jesse Speer is in his first year as band director at Honey Grove High School and he is creating a home away from home for his band students ast they do what they love to do: play music.
“We believe in being good people,” Speer said of his teaching philosophy. “We try to work hard, but we also play hard.”
This season they are musically telling the story of Honey Grove.
“Playing music makes them happy,” he said.”It gives them joy to perform in front of the crowds. Our style of marching is corps style which is a little bit more fluid and artistic compared to military style.”
Each week after a Friday performance, they go over what they did right and what might have gone wrong, then work to improve it for next time, he said.
“Each performance is an opportunity for us to grow and learn,” he said. “We hope that our end result is different than what we started with. By the time we get to Friday, everyone is ready and excited to perform for the community.”
He said that the football fans should stay for the whole football season halftime ride.
“We hope the crowd will take a journey with us as we progress through the year,” he said.
Next month the band will add more engagements to their fall schedule.
The University Interscholastic League is coming up Oct.11. The band will compete for a superior rating that will allow them to move on to Area competition and a shot at going to state.
“At Area bands have to be in the top three to move on to state,” he noted.
“The Honey Grove marching band has made it to state for the past three years and we hope to continue that tradition,” he said.
He only has 10 seniors in this year's band of young musicians in the eighth to 12th grades.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
