Paris High School band director Charles Grissom has 127 kids performing each Friday during halftime of the Paris Wildcats football game.
“This is a good, healthy group.” Grissom said. “They love to perform.”
The routine they perform is one that was on the drawing board back in the spring. It has a Nordic theme in that the routine is built around an old Norse folk song, “My Mother Told Me,” and music from “How I Trained My Dragon.”
“It’s the same show,” he said. “It gets more complex each week as we add more music and visual components so you will see something different each week.”
He said his group this year is a diverse bunch of young musicians.
“The kids come from all different backgrounds and they become friends,” he said. “They get a sense of value working together.”
One of those young musicians said he enjoys making memories with his bandmates.
“I like being able to come together and create some memories,” said junior Oscar Alamilla, who plays the tuba in the band and is on the Wildcat soccer team.
One of the special memories he made last year was going to state, said Alamilla, who has been playing musical instruments since the sixth grade.
Grissom has been teaching music, leading and assisting high school bands for 35 years, with 21 of those years spent at Paris High.
He gets a kick out of teaching the kids since they are eager to learn.
“These kids are fabulous,” he said, adding that a lot of them like to hang out in the band hall.
“They have a great attitude and are striving to get better each day,” Grissom said.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
