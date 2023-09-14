Paris High School Band

The Paris High School Blue Blazes Band practices and performs throughout the school year. During football season, the band showcases its talent each Friday night at halftime. The band also is active in the various levels of marching band competitions of the state’s University Interscholastic League.

 Photo Submitted

Paris High School band director Charles Grissom has 127 kids performing each Friday during halftime of the Paris Wildcats football game.

“This is a good, healthy group.” Grissom said. “They love to perform.”

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

