This year 10 students are hitting the sidelines cheering on the football team under the Friday night lights. The squad is made up of two seniors and eight juniors, said cheer director Hannah Sartor.
“Last year we had 11 seniors,” said Sartor, who is in her third year as the coach of the squad. She was born in Paris and was a cheerleader at North Lamar during her high school years.
“My varsity squad is exceptional in everything they do. They hold themselves to the highest standard when they represent the district,” she said. “These girls were born to boost morale.”
That is what they do at sporting events and more, Sartor said.
“We work with the Chamber in July on the Tour de Paris,” she said. “We serve meals at churches and the girls participate in STAAR mandated pep rallies. We boost elementary students' spirit to pass the STAAR. They make up a cheer for the kids.”
This year they also cheered on the teachers as they returned for another year of teaching, Sartor noted.
“Each week two cheerleaders from varsity are in charge of choreography and creating a vision for the pep rallies,” she said. “We boost the spirit in the afternoon to carry over into the evening game.”
There is another spirit group of boys helping the cheerleaders boost spirits.
CatGut this year is a group of 11 boys who liven things up when the Paris Wildcats score, Sartor said.
“They run the flags leading the football team out onto the field opening the game,” she said. “They run the field in an arc with the flags after a touchdown.”
Earlier in the summer, the cheerleaders attended a home camp working alongside Paris Junior College cheer coach Megan Chapman who is a former PJC cheerleader.
“We utilized this year’s camp to learn our cheers and dance routines,” Sartor said.
The squad may be heading into regional competition in Fort Worth this season also.
“Our end goal is to have the skill level and confidence to make it beyond the first round of UIL competition,” Sartor said.
“Obviously, going to the competition is my decision. It is up to me. I never want to take away an opportunity of exposure for our program or district.. However, I do have standards for the program and I have made it crystal clear to all involved in it. So I think the deciding factor this year for participating in UIL is up to the girls, from the freshmen to the seniors to prove how badly they want to go, fight, win.”
David Money is the amanaging editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
