The Prairiland band started practicing for this fall season in July and continue their daily school day practices to make each new Friday appearance better than those before it.

Prairiland band director John Killgo has a great group of kids marching in his program this year, he said.

“They are extremely positive and have a good attitude,” he said of this year’s Patriot musicians. “They are hard workers and fix things that I point out pretty quickly.”

