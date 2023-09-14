Prairiland band director John Killgo has a great group of kids marching in his program this year, he said.
“They are extremely positive and have a good attitude,” he said of this year’s Patriot musicians. “They are hard workers and fix things that I point out pretty quickly.”
Practicing to get the weekly performance in top shape is part of the routine for the 38 members of this year’s marching bands that includes eighth graders up to senior, Killgo said.
The band started getting in shape for the fall halftime performances back in the summer time and the daily practicing continues.
The practice has paid off in the performances so far this season, he said.
“Our first week went pretty well,” he said of the season opener. “It was really good for our first performance.”
Still, that is why the band keeps on practicing day in and day out.
“We are trying to get better each week,” he said.
One of the things they do is look at their Friday performances on the following Monday.
“I’ll point out if someone did something differently than everyone else. If their spacing isn’t equal, things like that,” he said.
“I am really excited about what these kids can do,” he said.
That includes making a splash in the annual University Interscholastic League competitions.
“Making it to the Area finals was a huge accomplishment for us,” he said. “I hope we can repeat that with this group. They are a bunch of good students.”
David Money is the managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
